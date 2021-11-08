Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $6.11 Million in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 104,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Doximity as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,505,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $67.85 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.82.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

