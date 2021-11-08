Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.48.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $185.51 on Friday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $194.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,324.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $35,167,755.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,268,543.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $14,549,018.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,993 shares in the company, valued at $47,338,316.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,811,577 shares of company stock worth $407,926,002 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 311.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after buying an additional 5,600,262 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 36.8% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after buying an additional 1,441,510 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at $130,100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

