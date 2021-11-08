Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,664 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,635,000 after acquiring an additional 766,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after acquiring an additional 60,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after acquiring an additional 89,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 590,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 63,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $242,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $176,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,618 shares of company stock worth $1,791,483. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $61.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.50. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.81.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

