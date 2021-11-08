Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $580,000 in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 134,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.10% of Audacy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $3.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.65. Audacy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CEO David J. Field acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,292,500 over the last three months. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

