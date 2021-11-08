Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $607,000 in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in J.Jill by 271.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in J.Jill in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J.Jill by 94.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JILL opened at $19.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $195.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.60. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $2.33. The business had revenue of $159.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.Jill, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Claire Spofford acquired 5,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $81,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb acquired 1,750 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $28,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,713.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $273,708 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

