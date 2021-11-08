Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

ICPT opened at $19.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,363,000 after buying an additional 77,095 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 676,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 640,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 26,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 13,866 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

