Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.340-$2.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.Black Knight also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.34-2.36 EPS.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $70.29 on Monday. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $95.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.73.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Knight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.44.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,614 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.