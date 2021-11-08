Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $469.11 million.

KLIC opened at $57.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $75.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.21%.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.40.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

