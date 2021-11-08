Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

PSMMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.62. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $64.78 and a 1 year high of $95.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.