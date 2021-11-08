Shadows (DOWS) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, Shadows has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges. Shadows has a market cap of $7.44 million and $978,880.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00052078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.80 or 0.00234953 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00096382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

DOWS is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

