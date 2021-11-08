OST Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $80,537.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. In the last week, OST has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. OST has a total market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $80,537.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00052078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.80 or 0.00234953 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00096382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

