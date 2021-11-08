Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 161,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 2.65% of 1847 Goedeker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,835,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter worth $578,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter worth $3,422,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOED opened at $2.74 on Monday. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $291.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.03.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.07 million during the quarter. 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.50%.

In other 1847 Goedeker news, CEO Albert Fouerti purchased 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $973,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

