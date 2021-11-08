Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 201,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Westwater Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 533.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 192,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Westwater Resources by 65.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 70,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources during the second quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westwater Resources stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It is focused on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

