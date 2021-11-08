Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 130,000 Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Emerald worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerald by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Emerald during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Emerald by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 282,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Emerald by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 31,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Emerald by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Charles sold 21,058 shares of Emerald stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $99,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EEX opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.90. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79.

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

