Credit Suisse Group Cuts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $20.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.90.

ATUS opened at $18.06 on Friday. Altice USA has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Altice USA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 218,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

