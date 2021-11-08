CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Shares Acquired by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

CBFV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $24.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a market cap of $129.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.04%. On average, analysts expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.61%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

