Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Southern Copper has raised its dividend payment by 154.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Southern Copper has a payout ratio of 106.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.3%.

NYSE SCCO opened at $59.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Southern Copper has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $83.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southern Copper stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Southern Copper worth $40,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

