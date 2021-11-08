Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $7.95 Per Share

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 7.95 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Winmark has raised its dividend by 86.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $256.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.48 million, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark has a 52-week low of $165.82 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.79.

In other Winmark news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $532,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total transaction of $586,056.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,394 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Winmark stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Winmark were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

