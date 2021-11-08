Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Mid-Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:MSVB opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 million, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $16.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) by 499,900.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

