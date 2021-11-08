Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives C$11.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSZ shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.49, for a total value of C$245,367.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,833,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,686,606.07. Also, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 54,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$569,448.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,252,053.81. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,952.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$10.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 28.56. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$166.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

