Exosis Trading 6% Lower This Week (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0744 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $38,410.23 and approximately $18.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,884.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,747.20 or 0.07205337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.22 or 0.00320595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.74 or 0.00940649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00083252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.58 or 0.00401589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.63 or 0.00263543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.13 or 0.00230899 BTC.

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

