Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Bioventus worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,020,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,920,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,623,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,265,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bioventus by 141.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 303,495 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $16.40 on Monday. Bioventus Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.71.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,501.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bioventus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

