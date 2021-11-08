Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 3,198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 193,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,012,000 after buying an additional 1,097,531 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Discovery by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

