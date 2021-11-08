Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $513.12 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $520.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $465.00 and a 200-day moving average of $424.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.08.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

