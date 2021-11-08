Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after buying an additional 578,848 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,959,000 after buying an additional 391,897 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $321.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.75 and a 200-day moving average of $290.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $230.94 and a 52 week high of $323.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

