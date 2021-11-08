VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of VirnetX worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,149,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 48,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 136,096 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 360,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 412,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 81,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $309.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.52.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative net margin of 66,841.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VirnetX Profile

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

