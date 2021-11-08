Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 9,500 Shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its position in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First United were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First United in the second quarter valued at $3,969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First United by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First United by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First United by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First United by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $20.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First United Co. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $133.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.43.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.55. First United had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 22.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First United Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other First United news, Director Christy Dipietro bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 4,847 shares of company stock worth $88,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

