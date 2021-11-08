Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,024,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 111.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 237,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 22.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 75,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 37,897.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58,741 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $17.81 on Monday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Frank acquired 5,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

