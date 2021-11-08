Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 6,334 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Crown by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Crown by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown news, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $106.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.92. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.65 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

