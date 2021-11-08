Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 1,977 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Trimble by 4.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,640,000 after buying an additional 405,333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Trimble by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,659,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,262,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,157,000 after purchasing an additional 402,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $86.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,737 shares of company stock worth $23,539,700. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.