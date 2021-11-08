Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,932 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Li Auto by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Li Auto alerts:

NASDAQ:LI opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.75 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $780.44 million for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. On average, analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.79.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.