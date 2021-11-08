Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,583,973 Shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) by 120.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,898,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583,973 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Marquee Raine Acquisition worth $28,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRAC opened at $10.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRAC shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Company Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

