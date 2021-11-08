LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

LKQ has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LKQ to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Shares of LKQ opened at $57.28 on Monday. LKQ has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

