Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Kearny Financial has increased its dividend by 166.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Kearny Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $13.73 on Monday. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.83.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $27,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kearny Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

