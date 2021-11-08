Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the highest is $2.33. Eli Lilly and posted earnings per share of $2.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $9.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $253.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.53. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $275.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 219,429 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 107,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

