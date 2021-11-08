Brokerages Set The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) PT at GBX 124

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 124 ($1.62).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

LON RTN opened at GBX 84 ($1.10) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.17. The stock has a market cap of £642.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 45.60 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.