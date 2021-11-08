Electroneum Market Capitalization Achieves $352.94 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $352.94 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,906,108,355 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

