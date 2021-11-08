Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 254.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,956,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $60.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $90.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average is $61.37.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.79). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $48,190.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

