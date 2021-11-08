Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1,392.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Open Text by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $51.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $40.14 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

