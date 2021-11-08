75,440 Shares in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $969,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $8,311,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $4,306,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $11,842,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $388,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at $397,838.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 10,566,577 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $205,202,925.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955.

MCW stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

