Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 72.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 260.5% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 51,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 37,482 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 41.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 222,499 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACI. Tigress Financial downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.02.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

