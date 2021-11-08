Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Independent Bank worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDB. State Street Corp increased its stake in Independent Bank by 21.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,731,000 after acquiring an additional 322,124 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 29.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,886,000 after acquiring an additional 403,153 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 17.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,515,000 after acquiring an additional 223,220 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 741,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,244,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $90.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.38. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $58.29 and a 52-week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INDB. Piper Sandler lowered Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.