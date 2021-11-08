KB Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Chubb by 5.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 30.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 189.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after buying an additional 189,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 8.1% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 423,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,822,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $193.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,113 shares of company stock worth $17,012,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.18.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

