Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 490.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,807 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

CL stock opened at $77.84 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

