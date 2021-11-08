Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) PT Raised to $47.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.81. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $869,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $860,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

