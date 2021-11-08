SVB Leerink Lowers Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $115.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price cut by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 87.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

Shares of FATE opened at $61.42 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.78.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,031,749. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

