Bank of America Corp DE Has $84.67 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,384,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361,023 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Avantor were worth $84,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 444,541.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,341 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,733 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,310,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

AVTR opened at $38.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,534,592. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

