Bank of America Corp DE Has $86.16 Million Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,739,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.20% of Change Healthcare worth $86,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHNG. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,618,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 281,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 175,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $21.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

