Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $366.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $284.00 to $366.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BILL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an in-line rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $334.46 on Friday. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.19 and a 12 month high of $343.50. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.81 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total value of $2,973,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,489,700.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,450 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,643. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 181.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 555.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 49,865 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 11.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.