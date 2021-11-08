C&C Group (LON:CCR) PT Raised to GBX 299 at Berenberg Bank

C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 297 ($3.88) to GBX 299 ($3.91) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays raised C&C Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of C&C Group stock opened at GBX 252.40 ($3.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £991.65 million and a P/E ratio of -15.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 243.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 252.17. C&C Group has a 12 month low of GBX 150.40 ($1.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25).

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

